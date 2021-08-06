Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €161.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €139.91 ($164.60).

Shares of ETR WCH traded up €1.80 ($2.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €131.75 ($155.00). The company had a trading volume of 118,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.33. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a one year high of €143.30 ($168.59). The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €130.32.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

