Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. 20,028 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 11,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.88.

Waldencast Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:WALD)

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

