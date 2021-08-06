Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WD. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 25,801 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.6% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth about $1,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

WD opened at $103.35 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a current ratio of 206.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.33 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

