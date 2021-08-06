WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WKME. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. began coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:WKME opened at $27.99 on Friday. WalkMe has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $32.04.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

