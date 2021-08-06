Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WMG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.67.

Warner Music Group stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,087. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 1.27. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $39.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.99.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,535 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 839.8% in the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,265,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,285 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,804,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,631,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,936,000 after purchasing an additional 618,601 shares in the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warner Music Group (WMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.