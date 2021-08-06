Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WMG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Warner Music Group stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,087. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

