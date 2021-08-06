Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.65 Per Share

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Waters in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $10.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.10.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WAT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

WAT opened at $397.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. Waters has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $399.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $355.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 82.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Waters by 66.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waters by 25.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

