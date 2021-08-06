Wayfair (NYSE:W) Releases Earnings Results

Wayfair (NYSE:W) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%.

Wayfair stock traded down $12.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,267. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $221.09 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.83.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.89, for a total value of $454,335.00. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,413,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,609 over the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

