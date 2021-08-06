WaykiChain (WICC) Price Tops $0.16

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $33.59 million and approximately $9.51 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00055780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00016544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.00 or 0.00868688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00096247 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00042460 BTC.

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

