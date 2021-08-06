Wealthpoint LLC Acquires New Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 140 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 101.2% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,921,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,890,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 84.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 45.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $5,562,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,545.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,434.92. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The firm has a market cap of $192.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.