WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. WEC Energy Group reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

