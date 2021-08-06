WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.86.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,862. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.61.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

