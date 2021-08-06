Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Playtika in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. Wedbush also issued estimates for Playtika’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLTK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $24.98 on Friday. Playtika has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

