Wedbush Boosts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $194.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $175.00 to $194.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.87. 104,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,443. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $489,393.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,662,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,137 shares of company stock worth $18,720,524. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $233,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after acquiring an additional 799,918 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,074,000 after acquiring an additional 592,196 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 817,306 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $117,553,000 after acquiring an additional 466,130 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

