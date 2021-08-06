Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Benchmark upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $252.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.89.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth $2,821,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 111,386 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

