Wedbush Trims Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Target Price to $51.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $66.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.54.

UBER traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $44.13. 961,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,111,186. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 733.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 275,622 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,214 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $321,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

