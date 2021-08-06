Wedbush Weighs in on Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.73) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.63) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAGE. William Blair cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.72.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $43.21 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after acquiring an additional 811,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,045,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,834,000 after buying an additional 400,798 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,977,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,532,000 after buying an additional 243,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.