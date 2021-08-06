Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Agree Realty (ADC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC):

8/5/2021 – Agree Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

7/31/2021 – Agree Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $78.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Agree Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $78.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Agree Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

7/26/2021 – Agree Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

7/21/2021 – Agree Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

7/19/2021 – Agree Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

7/14/2021 – Agree Realty had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $74.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Agree Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

7/12/2021 – Agree Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

6/25/2021 – Agree Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ADC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.95. 7,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,097. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.36.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 783.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 378.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

