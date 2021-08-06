Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Agree Realty (ADC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC):
- 8/5/2021 – Agree Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “
- 7/31/2021 – Agree Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $78.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Agree Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $78.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2021 – Agree Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “
- 7/26/2021 – Agree Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “
- 7/21/2021 – Agree Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “
- 7/19/2021 – Agree Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “
- 7/14/2021 – Agree Realty had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $74.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – Agree Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “
- 7/12/2021 – Agree Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “
- 6/25/2021 – Agree Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of ADC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.95. 7,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,097. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.36.
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 783.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 378.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000.
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
