Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD) in the last few weeks:

8/4/2021 – Gladstone Commercial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

7/30/2021 – Gladstone Commercial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

7/28/2021 – Gladstone Commercial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

7/20/2021 – Gladstone Commercial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

6/15/2021 – Gladstone Commercial had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $23.09. 106,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,401. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,154.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.61. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

Get Gladstone Commercial Co alerts:

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.