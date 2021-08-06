Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 353 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,200,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX opened at $73.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.90.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.