Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 22 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TYL shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.57.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total transaction of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,535,441.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,632 shares of company stock worth $22,570,739. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $493.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $498.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

