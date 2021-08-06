WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Raymond James

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.88.

NYSE:WCC opened at $111.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.45. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $113.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $6,102,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,775,185.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $837,729.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,013 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,795,000 after purchasing an additional 54,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,629,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after purchasing an additional 61,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 42,026 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

