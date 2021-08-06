Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE SBI opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

