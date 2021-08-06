Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0218 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.04. 20,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,202. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

