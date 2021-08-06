WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. WestRock updated its Q4 guidance to $1.15 to $1.29 EPS.
WestRock stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.
WestRock Company Profile
WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.
Featured Story: Upside/Downside
Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.