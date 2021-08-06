WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Cut to $250.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut their price objective on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.67.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $179.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.42. WEX has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEX will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in WEX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in WEX by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in WEX by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 215,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,419,000 after buying an additional 41,130 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 54,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

