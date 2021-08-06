Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WY. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

NYSE WY opened at $34.48 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

