William B. Campbell Purchases 2,827 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Stock

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FNB stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.23. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,454,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,315,000 after purchasing an additional 91,277 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,384 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after buying an additional 383,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

