William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will earn ($1.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.30). William Blair also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.27) EPS.

GBT has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.28.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 8.75. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $69.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 64.56%.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 724.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

