William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Caterpillar in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s FY2021 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.89.

NYSE:CAT opened at $207.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.16. The stock has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,237 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,715,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

