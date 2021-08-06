William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). William Blair also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NERV. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NERV stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.04. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.38.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 295.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 99,861 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

