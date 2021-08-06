William Blair Weighs in on Kforce Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – William Blair cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kforce in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.72% and a net margin of 4.81%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $61.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Kforce has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 35.11%.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $150,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at $17,093,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Kforce by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kforce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kforce by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 65,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kforce by 615.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 142,332 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.