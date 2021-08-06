William J. Stromberg Sells 8,000 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.04. 22,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,339. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.84. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $212.53.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

