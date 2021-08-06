Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Rating Increased to Buy at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WLTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.56.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $217.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $501,539,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

