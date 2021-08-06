Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter.

NULV stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,244 shares. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.96.

