World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $219.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WRLD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of WRLD stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.96. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.41. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $77.12 and a twelve month high of $195.78.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other World Acceptance news, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total value of $244,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Way sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,996 shares of company stock worth $3,639,554. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in World Acceptance by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

