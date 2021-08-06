WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WPP. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of WPP to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 835 ($10.91) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,082.55 ($14.14).

Shares of LON WPP traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 970.80 ($12.68). 2,133,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,326. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 975.29. The stock has a market cap of £11.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.04%.

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 949 ($12.40) per share, for a total transaction of £21,827 ($28,517.12). Also, insider Jasmine Whitbread purchased 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.91) per share, for a total transaction of £24,729.64 ($32,309.43). Insiders purchased 8,909 shares of company stock worth $8,651,735 in the last 90 days.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

