WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) to Issue $0.87 Semi-annual Dividend

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.8714 per share by the business services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

WPP has decreased its dividend by 83.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE WPP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.38. 69,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.88. WPP has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $72.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPP. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas lowered WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. WPP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

