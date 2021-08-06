Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $42,488.46 or 1.00089012 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $8.25 billion and $317.31 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00031804 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00069717 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000807 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010985 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 194,123 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

