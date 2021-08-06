Wrapped NXM Trading Up 13% Over Last Week (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $102.66 million and approximately $13.59 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for $61.22 or 0.00149989 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00056833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.61 or 0.00905596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00097974 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00043012 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

