Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $32,150.00 (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded up 60.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 6th. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $330,959.02 and approximately $32,150.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $973.41 or 0.02275344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 188.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00055737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00016352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.57 or 0.00867869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00096426 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00041863 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.