WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

WSFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $67,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,506 shares in the company, valued at $682,077.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,348 shares of company stock worth $5,104,574. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 86.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,093 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,596,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 14.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,140,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,791,000 after purchasing an additional 143,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 179.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,722,000 after acquiring an additional 512,365 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.44. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.