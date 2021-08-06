W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of WTI stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 35,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.65 million, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, Director B Frank Stanley purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

