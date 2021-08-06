Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.14) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $7.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.68. 6,740,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

