XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $103.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.27.
NYSE XPO opened at $83.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.83. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $153.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $4,605,952.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,340,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,589,257.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock valued at $436,297,148. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,722,000. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,082,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
XPO Logistics Company Profile
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
