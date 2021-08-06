XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $103.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.27.

NYSE XPO opened at $83.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.83. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $153.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $4,605,952.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,340,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,589,257.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock valued at $436,297,148. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,722,000. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,082,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

