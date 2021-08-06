XR Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

XR Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,625,549,000 after acquiring an additional 536,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $412,311,000 after acquiring an additional 99,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Expedia Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,999 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $329,265,000 after acquiring an additional 321,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Expedia Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $296,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPE opened at $161.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.57. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.89 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.18.

In related news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

