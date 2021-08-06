XR Securities LLC Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.11.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

