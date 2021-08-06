xSuter Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $179,618.00 (XSUTER)

xSuter (CURRENCY:XSUTER) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. xSuter has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and $179,618.00 worth of xSuter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, xSuter has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One xSuter coin can now be bought for approximately $210.99 or 0.00523293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00046100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00147101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00101098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,282.83 or 0.99909453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.77 or 0.00835260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xSuter Profile

xSuter’s total supply is 20,000 coins. xSuter’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io

xSuter Coin Trading

