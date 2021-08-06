XYO Reaches Market Cap of $123.31 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One XYO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 49.9% higher against the dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $123.31 million and $4.25 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00058869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00017344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.34 or 0.00912999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00098348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00043043 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.