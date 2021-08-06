Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of YMAB traded down $8.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,256. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.26.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director Biotech Aps Wg sold 116,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,223,373.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,306,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,848,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $129,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,471 shares of company stock worth $10,386,399. 31.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.